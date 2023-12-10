CLEO (CLEO), A Pioneering Marketing Technology Platform, To List On Bitmart Exchange

(MENAFN- TimesNewswire ) BitMart, a global digital asset trading platform, will list and debut CLEO (CLEO) on December 11, 2023, for all BitMart users. The CLEO/USDT trading pair will be officially available for trading at 08:00 AM (UTC).







What is CLEO (CLEO)?

CLEO is an innovative sales and marketing technology platform that intertwines social good with revenue generation. Leveraging blockchain and NFT technology, CLEO provides a unique way for brands to engage with their audience. By offering incentives rooted in social and environmental good, CLEO presents a transparent, proof-driven approach to marketing, fulfilling the desires of brands for engagement and consumers for authenticity and impact.

Why CLEO (CLEO)?

CLEO stands at the intersection of marketing technology and social impact, offering a transformative way for individuals and organizations to engage in revenue-generating activities that also contribute positively to society. By tokenizing good deeds and ensuring transparent, verifiable actions, CLEO empowers brands and individuals alike to create, recognize, and share their contributions to the world in a meaningful, digital format. This approach not only enhances engagement but also uplifts social and environmental initiatives in the digital age.

About CLEO (CLEO)

Total Supply: 1,000,000,000 CLEO

Token Type: POLYGON

CLEO is currently operational and serving high-profile clients like Google, Lenovo, HP, and Mastercard. The platform begins with offering United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UN SDG)-related incentives for consumer engagement and is expanding into various sectors like sports, education, and the arts. It allows users to collect and trade digital collectibles that are fully backed, adding a layer of utility and scalability to the platform. The CLEO token, an in-app deflationary currency, further enhances the platform's utility, making it a comprehensive marketing technology solution.

To learn more about CLEO (CLEO), please visit their Website , follow their X (Twitter) , and join their Telegram .

