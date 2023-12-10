Meetings Held On Sidelines Of Doha Forum Discuss Bilateral Cooperation

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) HE Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulaziz bin Saleh Al Khulaifi met separately on Sunday with the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the Federal Republic of Somalia Abshir Omar Jama, the Minister for Foreign Affairs of Nepal Narayan Prakash Saud, the Minister of International Development in Canada Ahmed Hussen, the Under-Secretary of State for Foreign and Security Policy of the Republic of Finland Outi Holopainen, the Assistant Minister for Foreign Affairs of Australia Tim Watts, the Special Envoy for Hostage Affairs of the United States of America Roger Carstens, and the US Special Representative for Afghanistan Thomas West.

HE the Secretary-General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Dr. Ahmed bin Hassan Al Hammadi, met separately on Sunday with the speaker of the Parliament in the Republic of Ireland, Sean O Fearghal, the Director General of the Ministry for Foreign Affairs in the Kingdom of Sweden, Dag Juhlin-Dannfelt, the Under-Secretary of State, Foreign and Security Policy in the Republic of Finland, Outi Holopainen and the member of the Parliament in the Republic of Finland, Chairperson of the Qatari-Finnish Friendship Group, Ville Skinnari.

The meetings were held on the margins of Doha Forum 2023. During the meetings, they discussed relations of bilateral cooperation and the latest regional and international developments.

