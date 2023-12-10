Article 370 Verdict LIVE Updates: Judgment On Pleas Challenging Abrogation Of Article 370 Today Security Heightened

(MENAFN
- Live Mint) "Article 370 verdict LIVE updates: The Constitution bench of the Supreme Court will pronounce its verdict on a batch of petitions challenging the abrogation of Article 370 and bifurcation of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir into two Union territories. A five-judge constitution bench comprising Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud, Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul, Sanjiv Khanna, BR Gavai, and Surya Kant will pass the judgement. On August 5, 2019, the Central government announced the revocation of the special status of Jammu and Kashmir granted under Article 370 and split the region into two union territories September 5, the apex court reserved the judgement after hearing the arguments for 16 days central government had defended its decision to abrogate Article 370, saying there was no \"constitutional fraud\" in repealing the provision that accorded special status to the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir all the LIVE Updates on Article 370 here
