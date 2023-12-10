UNICEF Day 2023: Know History, Significance, Theme, And Quotes To Share

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "The United Nations Children's Fund is a humanitarian organization under the aegis of the United Nations which aims to protect the rights of every child across the world. Hence, UNICEF was initially established as the United Nations International Children Emergency Fund to address the needs of children impacted by World War II on December 11, 1946.

All you need to know about UNICEF DayHistory: UNICEF continued to use its original acronym UNICEF even after its full name was changed to United Nations Children's Fund in 1953. UNICEF Day is now observed annually on December 11 to commemorate the establishment of one of the biggest humanitarian organizations in the world has established its presence in 192 countries and territories worldwide in the 76 years since its founding. It has a reputation for working in underdeveloped and conflict zones on issues like immunizing children against disease, boosting education, offering emergency relief, stopping child abuse, and enhancing maternal health funding and individual donations support UNICEF. It is the biggest supplier of vaccines globally. UNICEF raised $7.4 billion in goods and services for children in 162 countries in 2022 alone: The UNICEF Day plays a significant role in spreading awareness about helping children in need throughout the world. Assistance is provided in the form of free food, clean water, health care, and education: This year, the theme for UNICEF Day is“For every child, every right.”Quotes: Here are some top quotes to share on the UNICEF Day,

1)“Everyone deserves the best start in life, which is what UNICEF is working to provide the world's most vulnerable children. Education is essential to a child's development. I hope that as an Ambassador I can encourage people to join UNICEF's mission to make education a reality for children throughout the world.” – Clay Aiken2)“My plea is a plea to save the children. Too many of them walk with pain and fear, in loneliness and despair. Children need sunlight. They need kindness, refreshment, and affection. Every home, regardless of the cost of the house, can provide an environment of love which will be an environment of salvation.” – Gordon B. Hinckley3)“I feel that the most rewarding thing I have ever done in my life is to be associated with UNICEF.” – Danny Kaye4)“I can testify to what UNICEF means to children because I was among those who received food and medical relief right after World War II.”

– Audrey Hepburn5)“If we nurture the dreams of children, the world will be blessed. If we destroy them, the world is doomed!” – Wess Stafford

