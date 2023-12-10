Delhi Air Quality Continues To Be 'Very Poor,' Capital City Ranks 7Th In The List Of Most Polluted Cities Across India

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Delhi air quality remains 'very poor' and stood at 316 today as per Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data registered at 7:00 am.

The capital city's improvement in air quality to the ' poor' category was short-lived as it entered 'very poor' levels from Friday onwards secured seventh place today in the list of the top 10 most polluted cities across India. Delhi had been experiencing air quality in 'severe' to 'very poor' range over the past few weeks. However, an improvement was seen following rain on December 3 which improved air quality read: Delhi AQI continues to be 'poor', ranks third in the list of top 10 most polluted cities in IndiaVarious locations across Delhi registered air quality in the 'very poor' and 'poor' category while no location registered the 'severe' category today. The worst air quality was registered at Nehru Nagar where AQI stood at 378. Dilshad Garden location registered the best air quality across Delhi where AQI stood at 223 which lies in the 'poor' range read: GRAP III restrictions lifted in Delhi-NCR as air quality improves. Here is what's allowed and not allowedLocations with relatively high pollution levels across the capital city include R K Puram where AQI stood at 342, Okhla Phase-2 where AQI stood at 339, Dr. Karni Singh Shooting Range where AQI stood at 337, New Moti Bagh where AQI stood at 334, Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium where AQI stood at 328, Sirifort where AQI stood at 328, ITO where AQI stood at 327, Pusa where AQI stood at 326, IGI Airport where AQI stood at 323 and Patparganj where AQI stood at 321 locations where AQI stood in the range of300 to 320 include Sri Aurobindo Marg where AQI stood at 320, Vivek Vihar where AQI stood at 317, Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium where AQI stood at 314 and Mandir Marg where AQI stood at 304 read: Top 10 most polluted cities in India: Delhi ranks top with 388 AQI. Where does your city stand?The national capital recorded a temperature of 8.4 degrees Celsius according to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) at 7:00 am. The IMD predicted mainly clear sky with mist or shallow fog in the morning and similar weather conditions to remain until December 12. IMD has further predicted no rainfall in the National Capital till December 12 read: Delhi air quality gets worse, AQI back to 'very poor'; IMD predicts no rainfall for next few daysLocations around the National Capital Region fared better than Delhi in terms of pollution level including Noida whose AQI stood at 257, in Greater Noida AQI stood at 262, in Ghaziabad AQI stood at 230 and in Gurugram AQI stood at 247. All these places registered 'poor' air quality. In Faridabad, AQI stood at 308 which lies in the'very poor' category, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai informed that Grap-3 has been lifted in the national capital however the government is making efforts to ensure that Grap-1 and 2 restrictions are strictly implemented.

