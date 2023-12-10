Delta To Fly From Seattle – Taipei Starting June 6, 2024

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global)





ATLANTA, USA, (DELTA News Hub) – Delta, Seattle's largest global airline, will further expand its Asia network next summer with the launch of daily nonstop service from Seattle (SEA) to Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport (TPE) starting June 6, 2024, subject to government approval.

This marks Delta's inaugural nonstop flight to Taipei from the US and the first Delta aircraft operation to TPE since 2017 via Narita International Airport.

“This route not only opens new doors to Taipei's captivating skyline, vibrant night markets, and rich cultural heritage, but it also marks a significant stride in enhancing Seattle's global connectivity,” said Joan Wang, managing director – Global Sales, Seattle.“This strategic addition to Delta's trans-Pacific portfolio is poised to make a profound impact on the Seattle market, fostering increased business and leisure travel opportunities for our discerning customers.”

Delta is marking its 90th

anniversary in Seattle this December, a history that dates back to the start of operations by Northwest Airways (later Northwest Airlines) in 1933. Delta flights began on June 1, 1980, with nonstop service between SEA and Atlanta (ATL), Dallas-Fort Worth (DFW) and Portland (PDX). Delta now boasts over 160 daily departures from SEA to 50 destinations worldwide. Seattle serves as a key gateway for the airline's operations across the Pacific, which – with the addition of TPE – features four non-stop trans-Pacific destinations, inclusive of existing routes to Incheon (ICN), Tokyo (HND), and Shanghai (PVG).

“The Port of Seattle welcomes [today's] announcement as Delta continues to build on SEA's status as a hub and its west coast gateway to Asia,” said Port of Seattle Commission president Sam Cho.“With the addition of the new International Arrivals Facility (IAF) in 2022, SEA is providing a dramatic welcome to the world visiting and doing business in the Puget Sound region. We are excited Delta is demonstrating its commitment to continuing to build on that vision.”

Delta continues to restore and expand service across Asia and the Pacific outside of Seattle as well. Over the course of 2023, the airline has:



Announced a second daily flight to ICN from ATL.

Increased flights to China from four times per week to 10 times per week (seven weekly flights to PVG from SEA and three weekly flights to PVG from DTW).

Resumed service to HND from Honolulu (HNL) and Minneapolis (MSP).

Launched first-ever Auckland (AKL) from LAX service, the only US carrier operating LAX-AKL year-round. Increased flights to Sydney (SYD) from 10 weekly to 14 weekly in Winter from LAX.

“As APAC demand returns, we are excited to launch our seventh non-stop international market in the Pacific, solidifying our commitment to robust and consistent growth in the region,” said Jeff Moomaw, vice president – APAC.“This strategic addition underscores Delta's dedication to expanding our network and offering customers seamless connectivity.”

This daily, year-round service to Taipei will operate on an Airbus A330-900neo offering Delta One Suites, Delta Premium Select, Delta Comfort+ and Main Cabin experiences. Customers can expect Delta's best-in-class service and a uniquely premium onboard experience as they travel across the Pacific. Delta One customers can stretch out in a lie-flat seat and enjoy premium amenities like plush bedding made from recycled plastic bottles, more beverage options and a seasonal chef-curated four-course meal. Customers flying in Delta Premium Select will have more space to relax and stretch out, with a wider seat, deeper recline, an adjustable footrest and leg rest.

Along with Delta's direct investment in the Pacific region, customers are able to enjoy even more flight options through its successful joint venture with Korean Air. Customers can connect to 80 destinations in Asia through Korean Air's hub at ICN.