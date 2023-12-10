Guyana’S Position On Border Controversy Remains Non-Negotiable, Says President Ali

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global)





GEORGETOWN, Guyana, (DPI) – President, Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali has assured Guyanese that the nation's position regarding Venezuela's claims for the Essequibo region remains non-negotiable.

The president made the affirmation as he prepares to dialogue with the President of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, Nicolas Maduro in St Vincent and the Grenadines, on December 14, 2023.

During a live broadcast Sunday morning, president Ali outlined the steps that preceded his decision to hold talks with the Venezuelan leader.

He made it clear that in the interest of regionalism, peace and stability, good neighbourly relations, and the coexistence of the two countries sharing a border, Guyana is always up for any action that would enhance relations.

Since the beginning, the Guyana government has constantly stated that there would be no compromise on the border controversy since it is currently before the International Court of Justice (ICJ) for resolution.

“Guyana is committed to peace and every action that will ensure that the region remains a region of peace and stability. We have a commitment to this region to work together to ensure the prosperity and stability of our region. We have said that we have no objections to any conversations with Venezuela with the aim of ensuring the peace and stability of our region,” the head of state posited.

CARICOM leaders held an emergency conference recently, where suggestions were made for a meeting with president Maduro to be held in St Vincent and the Grenadines.

Prime Minister of St Vincent and the Grenadines, Dr Ralph Gonsalves along with the president of Brazil, and representatives of CARICOM and the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC) will observe the discourse.



“They requested that I have a conversation with Venezuela. I made it very clear to them that we have no objections to a conversation,” the president highlighted.

President Ali has already updated all relevant parties, including the respective legal practitioners, diplomatic allies, the ministry of foreign affairs and international cooperation, and the leader of the opposition.

“We expect that good sense will prevail and the commitment to peace, stability, and the threat of disruption will cease. And I assure all Guyanese, investors, our development in all ten of the administrative regions and all three of our counties will continue unimpeded,” the Guyanese leader assured.