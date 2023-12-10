Javier Milei Sworn In As President Of Argentina

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global)





By Caribbean News Global contributor



BEUNOS AIRES, Argentina – Javier Milei, leader of the Freedom Advances party (La Libertad Avanza), elected on 19 November 2023, on Sunday, 10 December, was sworn in as president of Argentina.

Former president Alberto Fernandez handed over to new President Javier Milei the trappings of power – a sash and a baton.

“The new government will have to resort to shock measures in the economy, said president Milei.“There is no alternative to spending cuts, no alternative to shock measures,” he said in his first speech.

Argentina's first round of presidential elections took place on 22 October. In the second round, on 19 November, the libertarian nominee of the Freedom Advances party defeated economy minister Sergio Massa.

“Argentineans had overwhelmingly expressed their desire for change that has no turning back, we are going to be a power again,” said president Milei.