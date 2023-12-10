Israeli Occupation Detains 142 Gazan Females Since Start Of War - Orgs

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, Dec 10 (KUNA) - The Palestinian Detainees and Ex-Detainees Affairs Commission and the Palestinian Prisoner's Society (PPS) said Sunday that 142 females, including nursing babies and elderly, are currently being held in Israeli jails after they were detained by the Israeli occupation during its ground offensive into the Gaza Strip.

According to the available data and as indicated in a joint statement, the commission and PPS said the detainees are being held in several Israeli prisons, including Al-Damon and Hasharon prisons.

The Prisoners' organizations have previously issued a statement stating that the Israeli occupation is carrying out horrific and terrible crimes against Gaza detainees, amid its refusal to reveal their fate, in terms of their numbers, places of detention, and health status.

They stressed that the shocking and horrific testimonies of citizens from Gaza recently detained by Israeli forces raise high levels of fear for their fate day after day.

They warned that they do not rule out the possibility that the occupation might carry out field executions against detainees from Gaza.

To be noted, the Israeli Prison Administration announced that at the end of November, that it has 260 detainees from Gaza, classified as unlawful combatants, in its jails. (end)

nq









MENAFN10122023000071011013ID1107567326