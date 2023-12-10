Israeli Occupation Intensifies Bombardment Of Southern Lebanon

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BEIRUT, Dec 10 (KUNA) -- The Israeli occupation on Sunday intensified its airstrikes and artillery shelling on southern Lebanon, according to the Lebanese News Agency (NNA).

The Israeli warplanes launched several air raids on the border town of Aitaroun, flatting a residential neighborhood, the NNA reported, adding that the Israeli occupation bombed and machine-gunned the eastern outskirts of the town of Blida from the Al-Bayadh site this evening.

The Israeli artillery shelling targeted the vicinity of the towns of al-Naqoura and Alma al-Shaab, as well as Khallet Musa on the outskirts of Rmeish, it added.

Moreover, an Israeli drone also launched a missile targeting the vicinity of the mosque in the town of Marwahin.

The NNA reported that the Israeli occupation army targeted a Lebanese army post, for the second time, in the Wazzani area with a shell this evening, without causing any casualties.

In Marjayoun, that Israeli machine gun fire was fired towards Kafr-Kila and the occupation artillery shelling targeted the Shaqif area in the vicinity of Kafr-Shuba and the town of Aita al-Shaab.

It indicated that in the same city, the Israeli artillery shelling targeted Al-Awaida Hill, in the Taybeh direction.

Earlier, the Israeli warplanes launched three raids on the outskirts of the town of Maroun al-Ras.

This coincided with hostile artillery shelling targeting the outskirts of Aitaroun, Kunine, and Muhaybib.

The Israeli warplanes carried out four successive air raids on Horsh Yaroun, Bint Jbeil district.

In Tyre, the NNA reported that the Israeli occupation forces targeted the outskirts of the towns of Aita al-Shaab and Ramiyah. The Israeli occupation also fired artillery shells on Wadi Hamoul and the Ain Zarqa area in Tyre. (end)

