Zelensky, Von Der Leyen Coordinate Positions Ahead Of EU Council Meeting

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky and President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen have coordinated positions ahead of the European Council meeting.

The President of Ukraine said this in a post on the social network X , Ukrinform reports.

“I keep in regular contact with President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen from wherever I go in the world. During our call today, we coordinated positions ahead of the European Council summit. I reiterated my gratitude for the positive assessment of our work to implement all of the Commission's recommendations. We count on positive decisions regarding the Ukraine Facility and opening EU accession negotiations,” Zelensky wrote.

He stressed that Europe must defend its values and unity decisively.

“I know we can always rely on the President of the European Commission in this regard,” Zelensky added.

As reported, in December, the European Council will meet in Brussels, where EU leaders are expected to decide on the creation of a special EUR 50 billion Ukraine Fund as part of the EU's multiannual budget for 2024-2027. Another important outcome of the summit may be the EU's decision to start negotiations with Ukraine and Moldova on EU membership.

Photo: President's Office