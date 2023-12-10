Queen Rania On Human Rights Universal Declaration: Denial Of Palestinian Human Rights Goes On

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec. 10 (Petra) -- Her Majesty Queen Rania posted a video clip via her official Instagram account on Sunday evening commemorating the 75th anniversary of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights."75 years since the Universal Declaration of Human Rights yet the denial of Palestinian human rights goes on," Her Majesty commented on the video."Humanity cannot be applied selectively," Her Majesty added.Every year on December 10, the world celebrates Human Rights Day, which commemorates the day in 1948 when the United Nations General Assembly established the Universal Declaration of Human Rights.