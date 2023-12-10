Union Council Members Take Stand In Solidarity With Gaza In Amman

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec. 10 (Petra) -- Members of the Jordan Union Council took a solidarity stand on Sunday in support of the people of Gaza, who have remained firm in the face of the horrific Zionist attack initiated by the Zionist occupation in the Strip.the Council Head and President of Jordanian Engineers Association (JEA) Ahmad Zou'bi said the 7th of October will go down in history as a day of great victory. "The Battle of Al-Aqsa and its aftermath are heinous acts of Zionist, imperialist, and Western aggression on the defenseless Palestinian people.""Despite the fact that all of the organizations responsible for distorting our culture and undermining our identity are aligned with the West, Gaza has trained our youngsters to march and scream in its name," Zou'bi added. "There is no other option to liberate the land and assist Gaza but through resistance."Deputy Head of the Bar Association, Walid Al-Adwan, for his part, said the Bar Association is taking legal action to prosecute war criminals at the International Bar Association and Arab Lawyers Union levels. Additionally, the Bar Association plans to file lawsuits against the Zionist entity in international courts.He emphasized that the Palestinian issue was and will remain the first priority, and that resistance is the only path to liberate Palestine, honoring the resistance's courage and sacrifices for the Palestinian people's resilience.