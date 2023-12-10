Germany Wants Georgia To Receive EU Candidate Status Next Week - German Ambassador

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Peter Fischer, the German Ambassador to Georgia, on Sunday said his country wanted Georgia to receive the European Union membership candidate status next week and to join the bloc, Azernews reports, citing Agenda.

In his comments to the media, Fischer noted he had“positive and encouraging” expectations of Georgia's candidacy, as the European Council would be making the final decision regarding the country in a few days.

Earlier in November, the European Commission recommended the Council to grant Georgia the candidate status.

Later that month, the Georgian Government approved an action plan for fulfilling the nine priorities set out by the Commission in its recommendation.