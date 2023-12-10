Germany Wants Georgia To Receive EU Candidate Status Next Week - German Ambassador

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Peter Fischer, the German Ambassador to Georgia, on Sunday said
his country wanted Georgia to receive the European Union membership
candidate status next week and to join the bloc, Azernews reports, citing Agenda.
In his comments to the media, Fischer noted he had“positive and
encouraging” expectations of Georgia's candidacy, as the European
Council would be making the final decision regarding the country in
a few days.
Earlier in November, the European Commission recommended the
Council to grant Georgia the candidate status.
Later that month, the Georgian Government approved an action
plan for fulfilling the nine priorities set out by the Commission
in its recommendation.
