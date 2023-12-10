Equatorial Guinea Can Become Gateway For Belarusian Engineering Goods To Neighboring Countries

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Equatorial Guinea can become a gateway for Belarusian
engineering goods to neighboring African countries, Belarusian
Industry Minister Aleksandr Rogozhnik told journalists in Malabo, Azernews reports, citing BelTA.
The head of the ministry noted that great strides have been made
in cooperation with Equatorial Guinea over the past two months. The
documents were also signed within the framework of the official
visit of Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko.
A comprehensive approach will be used to working with this
country. "We talk about all engineering goods produced by companies
affiliated with the Industry Ministry, starting from tractors and
ending with utility vehicles," said Aleksandr Rogozhnik.
According to him, plans are in place to build a waste processing
plant. And the plans are very impressive: "Today, everything
related to environmental aspects - a waste processing plant, the
processing of this waste into finished products and an incineration
plant – is about the generation of electrical energy. This is a
preliminary contract for $100 million."
The enterprises affiliated with the Industry Ministry will also
supply the entire range of agricultural machinery within the
framework of cooperation between the ministries of agriculture.
"This cooperation will be built by analogy with the ties with
Zimbabwe, to help the country to ensure its food security," the
minister explained.
Aleksandr Rogozhnik expects that Equatorial Guinea will become a
kind of hub for Belarusian engineering goods to neighboring African
countries in the future. In the future, we may also talk about the
creation of production facilities here, he noted. "This option is
being considered. First of all, we need to reach the appropriate
volumes in order for this to be economically viable. This is
possible in the future," the Belarusian minister said.
