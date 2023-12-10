Italy To Throw Away 500,000 Tonnes Of Food Over Xmas

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Italy's households throw away 500,000 tonnes of food every year
over the Christmas holidays, consumer association Assoutenti said
on Sunday, Azernews reports, citing ANSA.
It said fresh produce like fruit and vegetables are among the
most frequently thrown-away foods, along with pasta, seafood,
panettoni and even spumante sparkling wine.
The association estimates that the average Italian family will
chuck up to 80 euros worth of food in the bin over the festive
period.
It said the value of waste in Italy's food sector added up nine
billion euros a year and around 6.5 billion euros of that was
thrown away in the home.
MENAFN10122023000195011045ID1107567010
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.