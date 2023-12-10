President Of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev Concluded His Visit To Serbia

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has
completed his working visit to the Republic of Serbia.
A guard of honor was lined up for the President of Azerbaijan at
Niš Constantine the Great Airport.
President Ilham Aliyev was seen off by President of Serbia
Aleksandar Vučić.
