Victory Elections To Be Held In Azerbaijan

By Mazahir Afandiyev
A significant event occurred in Azerbaijan's sociopolitical life
in 2003. On October 1st, National Leader Heydar Aliyev announced
his resignation from the presidential elections and urged
Azerbaijanis to vote for Ilham Aliyev, the first deputy chairman of
the New Azerbaijan Party. He believed that Ilham Aliyev and the New
Azerbaijan Party would continue to do their best for the growth of
Azerbaijan and the well-being of the nation.
October 15th, 20 years ago, went down in history as one of
Azerbaijan's significant days. On this day, the Azerbaijani people
voted for the continuation of National Leader Heydar Aliyev's
policy and the maintenance of the country's stability.
President Ilham Aliyev, by his deeds, proved the National
Leader's words, "I believe him as myself." President Ilham Aliyev
created the foundations for a new age and era in Azerbaijan,
leading the country toward strategic goals built on the National
Leader's solid foundation.
In general, President Ilham Aliyev's pledges have been
successfully fulfilled over the last 20 years. The bleeding wound
of the Azerbaijani people-the Garabagh crisis-has finally been
settled, and substantive steps have been taken to liberate the
Azerbaijani lands. So, in 2020, the valiant sons of the victorious
Azerbaijani Army executed the Supreme Commander-in-Chief's order
and ensured that the valuable flag for each of us flew in the
cultural treasure, Shusha.
On October 15, 2023, in the "Year of Heydar Aliyev," the
President of Azerbaijan raised the Azerbaijani flag in the central
square of Khankendi, and on November 8, he conducted a military
parade of the valiant Azerbaijani army.
"I am glad that over the past 20 years all the promises
I made and all the tasks I set for myself have been
fulfilled." This statement of President Ilham Aliyev
demonstrates how correct the 20-year-old decision of the
Azerbaijani people was.
Thus, during the ongoing transformation in the world, Azerbaijan
has created a completely new direction and political model in the
region and global politics. On the one hand, the courage of
Azerbaijan's valiant sons was demonstrated to the entire world; on
the other hand, Azerbaijan's lost territories with a 200-year
history of statehood were returned, and sovereignty and territorial
integrity were assured.
President Ilham Aliyev has demonstrated that his services to the
Azerbaijani people, outstanding governance, and adherence to
Azerbaijani ideology, as well as the political and economic path
laid forth by National Leader Heydar Aliyev, are continually
evolving.
Although certain political circles have always attempted to
discredit Azerbaijan and cast a shadow over our achievements, the
world is no longer able to make false allegations in the face of
our achievements.
In this moment of transformation and the creation of modern
political architecture, the Republic of Azerbaijan, as the
locomotive of the South Caucasus and new center of power, is
embarking on a new path, and, of course, new approaches should be
used. From this point of view, the Decree of the President of the
Republic of Azerbaijan on holding early presidential elections
fully reflects current reality while also demonstrating to the
world how the Azerbaijani people are mobilized around their
President, statehood traditions, and ideology.
Another noteworthy component of the decree is that elections
will be held throughout the republic for the first time in the
country's independence history. It is no coincidence that the
Victory elections will go down in history as clear evidence that
the Azerbaijani territorial integrity and sovereignty are fully
safeguarded.
I would like to emphasize the need for strengthening the
political system in order to preserve the gains made and to avoid
provocations from states that cannot accept Azerbaijan's win.
The holding of the first early parliamentary elections in the
country's history in 2020, which played an important role in the
country's socio-political life, and the adoption and approval of
the Law of the Republic of Azerbaijan "On Political Parties"
created conditions for the formation of a healthier political
environment in the country.
The decision to hold early presidential elections was reached
following the completion of the procedure for state registration of
political party members in the country. This has made it possible
for all state-registered political parties to run in the elections.
This strategy demonstrates that the country provides a fair
competitive environment.
President Ilham Aliyev has become a symbol of our independence,
the voice of Azerbaijan in the world, and the guarantor of the
rights and security of Azerbaijanians worldwide along our winding
road.
I am confident that our people, who will never tire of saying,
"Garabagh is Azerbaijan!" will support the country's leader, who
has worked tirelessly for many years to create and implement this
slogan in the new elections. I believe our people will actively
support the state leader's foreign and domestic policy and the
country's sustainable development, including the process of
transforming native Garabagh into a paradise and creative work in
other regions of the country.
Mazahir Afandiyev is the Member of the Milli Majlis (the
Azerbaijani Parliament).
