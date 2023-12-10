Zelensky Attends Argentina President's Inauguration, Congratulates Him On Election

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Today, December 10, the inauguration of the newly elected President of Argentina, Javier Milei, took place in Buenos Aires. President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, attended the event, among other foreign guests.
The Ukrainian president congratulated his Argentinian counterpart on his election, according to a posting on X.
"Today, I participated in Javier Milei's inauguration in Buenos Aires and congratulated the new President. This is a new beginning for Argentina and I wish President Milei and the entire Argentinian people to surprise the world with their successes. I am also certain that bilateral cooperation between Ukraine and Argentina will continue to expand," Zelensky wrote.
The ceremony's guests also included Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban and a U.S. delegation, Reuters reported.
As Reuters points out, Milei's election marks a major gamble for Argentina: the new president's shock therapy economic plan, which includes drastic spending cuts, has been well received by investors and could stabilize the struggling economy, but it risks pushing even more people into hardship as more than two fifths of the country's population already live in poverty.
As reported, the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, arrived today on a visit to Argentina.
