Zelensky, Orbán Speak In Argentina

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine had a conversation with the Prime Minister of Hungary, Viktor Orbán during the inauguration ceremony of the President of Argentina, Javier Milei.

As reported by Ukrinform, footage of the exchange was shown during a broadcast on the Argentina Senate's YouTube channel.

Zelenskyi and Orbán spoke in the Argentine parliament. The content of their discussion has not been reported.

The President's Office is currently not commenting on the details of the communication between Zelensky and Orbán.

Zelensky attendspresident's inauguration, congratulates him on election

As reported, Orbán, in a letter to the President of the European Council, Charles Michel, urged him not to put a decision on macro-financial assistance to Ukraine and negotiations on the country's accession to the EU on the agenda of the upcoming EU summit.

An EU spokesman later said Michel would cut short his trip to China as Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán threatened to disrupt an EU summit at the end of the year.

On December 14, the European Council should consider the issue of launching negotiations on Ukraine's accession to the EU.