Bomb Squad Removes Unexploded Projectile From Kherson Apartment Following Russian Strike

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the Ukrainian city of Kherson, the Emergency Service was called after local residents reported an unexploded projectile in their apartment following a Russian strike.

That's according to the Emergency Service press office, Ukrinform reports.

"Rescuers promptly arrived at the scene and inspected the apartment block. Fortunately the projectile did not detonate so there was no fire at the point of impact," the statement reads.

Enemy shells village inregion, civilian injured

The bomb squad was called to remove the unexploded ordnance.

As reported by Ukrinform, the Russian invasion army shelled Kherson, wounding a local man.

Photo: SESU