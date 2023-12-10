Bomb Squad Removes Unexploded Projectile From Kherson Apartment Following Russian Strike

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the Ukrainian city of Kherson, the Emergency Service was called after local residents reported an unexploded projectile in their apartment following a Russian strike.
That's according to the Emergency Service press office, Ukrinform reports.
"Rescuers promptly arrived at the scene and inspected the apartment block. Fortunately the projectile did not detonate so there was no fire at the point of impact," the statement reads. Read also:
Enemy shells village in Kherson
region, civilian injured
The bomb squad was called to remove the unexploded ordnance.
As reported by Ukrinform, the Russian invasion army shelled Kherson, wounding a local man.
Photo: SESU
MENAFN10122023000193011044ID1107566996
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.