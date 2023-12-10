               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Bomb Squad Removes Unexploded Projectile From Kherson Apartment Following Russian Strike


12/10/2023 3:11:21 PM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the Ukrainian city of Kherson, the Emergency Service was called after local residents reported an unexploded projectile in their apartment following a Russian strike.

That's according to the Emergency Service press office, Ukrinform reports.

"Rescuers promptly arrived at the scene and inspected the apartment block. Fortunately the projectile did not detonate so there was no fire at the point of impact," the statement reads.

Read also: Enemy shells village in Kherson region, civilian injured

The bomb squad was called to remove the unexploded ordnance.

As reported by Ukrinform, the Russian invasion army shelled Kherson, wounding a local man.

Photo: SESU

