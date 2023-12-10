War Update: 82 Combat Clashes Along Ukrainian Front Lines

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) During the past day, 82 combat clashes took place between Ukraine's Defense Forces and Russian invasion troops. In the Avdiivka sector alone, Ukraine repelled 39 Russian assaults.

That's according to the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces, Ukrinform reports.

"The operational situation in the east and south of Ukraine remains complicated. During the day, 82 combat clashes occurred," the evening update reads.

The enemy launched two missile strikes and 33 air strikes, as well as 29 rocket salvos, targeting the positions of Ukrainian troops and populated areas. There are wounded among the civilian population. Private residential buildings and other civilian infrastructure were destroyed or damaged.

On the Volyn and Polissia directions, the operational situation has not changed significantly. There were no signs of enemy offensive groupings being formed. Certain units of the Belarusian armed forces perform routine missions in the areas bordering Ukraine.

Scholz's party makes U-turn in its Russia policy

In the Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna directions, the enemy maintains its military presence in the border areas, running sabotage and reconnaissance missions and shelling populated areas. About 25 settlements, including Khrinivka, Kliusy, and Arkhipivka of Chernihiv region, were subjected to enemy artillery and mortar attacks; as were Seredyna-Buda, Prohres, Druzhba, Kruzhok, Hrabovske, and Popivka of Sumy region; and Kozacha Lopan, Hrafske, Vovchansk, Bochkove, and Budarky of Kharkiv region.

In the Kupiansk direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled four enemy attacks in the Sinkivka and Petropavlivka districts of Kharkiv region. The Russians launched airstrikes in the areas of Petropavlivka, Kharkiv region, and Tverdokhlibove, Luhansk region. Nearly 10 settlements, including Dvorichna, Synkivka, Petropavlivka, Ivanivka, and Berestove in Kharkiv region, came under artillery and mortar fire.

Russia pulling up reserves, strengthening fortifications in Ukraine's south

In the Lyman direction, the defense forces repelled five enemy attacks in the areas of Terny and Vesele, Donetsk region, and Makiivka, Luhansk region. The enemy launched airstrikes in the areas of Makiivka and Serebrianske Forestry of Luhansk region. Nearly 10 settlements, including Nevske and Bilohorivka of Luhansk region, and Torske, Serebrianka, Verkhniokamianske, Spirne, and Rozdolivka, Donetsk region, were affected by enemy artillery and mortars.

In the Bakhmut direction, Ukraine's defense forces repelled 11 enemy attacks in the districts of Hryhorivka, Bohdanivka, Ivanivske, Klishchiivka, and Andriivka of Donetsk region. The enemy launched airstrikes in the areas of Chasiv Yar and Toretsk of Donetsk region. About 10 settlements came under artillery and mortar fire, including Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Markove, Bohdanivka, Klishchiivka, Andriivka, and New York of Donetsk region.

In the Avdiivka direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled 39 enemy attacks in the areas east of Novobakhmutivka, Stepove, Avdiivka, as well as south of Severne, Tonenke, and Pervomaiske of Donetsk region. There the enemy unsuccessfully tried to penetrate Ukraine's defense lines. The Russians launched airstrikes in the areas of Kalynove, Ocheretyne, Novopokrovske, and Avdiivka of Donetsk region. About 15 settlements, including Keramik, Novobakhmutivka, Stepove, Avdiivka, Karlivka, Pervomaiske, and Nevelske of Donetsk region, were hit by enemy artillery and mortars.

Bomb squad removes unexploded projectile fromapartment following Russian strike

In the Marinka direction, the defense forces continue to restrain the enemy in the areas of Marinka and Novomykhailivka of Donetsk region, where the Russians, supported by aviation, launched 14 unsuccessful attacks on the positions of Ukrainian defenders. Such settlements of Donetsk region as Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka, Marinka, Pobieda, and Novomykhailivka came under artillery and mortar fire.

In the Shakhtarske direction, the defense forces repelled all enemy attacks as the Russians tried to dislodge Ukrainian units from their positions in the area southeast of Vuhledar, Donetsk region. About 10 settlements, including Vodiane, Vuhledar, Zolota Nyva, Urozhaine, and Rivnopil of Donetsk region, were hit by artillery and mortars.

In the Zaporizhzhia direction, the defense forces repelled three enemy attacks in the Robotyne area. More than 20 settlements, including Levadne, Malynivka, Verkhnia Tersa, Charivne, Novoandriivka, and Kamianske of Zaporizhzhia region, were hit by artillery and mortars.

Tyahinka, Ivanivka, and Antonivka of Kherson region and the city of Kherson were hit by enemy artillery fire, as was Ochakiv in Mykolaiv region.

The defense forces of Ukraine continue to hold their positions on the left bank of the Dnipro in Kherson region and continue to inflict fire damage on the enemy.

Missile forces inflicted damage on three Russian manpower and weapons clusters and an ammunition depot.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Commander of Ukraine's Ground Forces Colonel-General Oleksandr Syrskyi says the Russians continue their offensive operations along the entire front line.