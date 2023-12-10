Ukraine, Bulgaria To Cooperate In Restoring Ukrainian Environment

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine and Bulgaria will implement joint projects to restore the Ukrainian environment.

According to the Ukrainian Ministry of Environmental Protection and Natural Resources, Minister Ruslan Strilets and Bulgarian Minister of Environmental Protection and Water Resources Julian Popov signed a memorandum of cooperation on the sidelines of the COP28.

"I thank Bulgaria for its co-leadership on point 8 of President Volodymyr Zelensky's Peace Formula and its continued support for Ukraine. I am confident that our joint track on strengthening cooperation in environmental issues will have good results," Strilets said.

As reported by Ukrinform, on December 3, Minister of Environmental Protection and Natural Resources of Ukraine Ruslan Strilets officially opened the national pavilion at the UN Climate Change Conference COP28 in Dubai.

The purpose of the pavilion is to showcase Ukraine's resilience and fight against the enemy and the climate crisis.