Chairman Of Georgian Parliament Arrives In Azerbaijan (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 10. Chairman of the Georgian Parliament Shalva Papuashvili arrived on an official visit to the Republic of Azerbaijan on December 10, Trend reports.

At the Heydar Aliyev International Airport, where the national flags of both countries were flying, the Chairman of the Georgian Parliament, Shalva Papuashvili, was met by the First Deputy Speaker of the Milli Majlis Ali Huseynli and other officials.