               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Chairman Of Georgian Parliament Arrives In Azerbaijan (PHOTO)


12/10/2023 3:10:57 PM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 10. Chairman of the Georgian Parliament Shalva Papuashvili arrived on an official visit to the Republic of Azerbaijan on December 10, Trend reports.

At the Heydar Aliyev International Airport, where the national flags of both countries were flying, the Chairman of the Georgian Parliament, Shalva Papuashvili, was met by the First Deputy Speaker of the Milli Majlis Ali Huseynli and other officials.





MENAFN10122023000187011040ID1107566990

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search