Chairman Of Georgian Parliament Arrives In Azerbaijan (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 10. Chairman of the
Georgian Parliament Shalva Papuashvili arrived on an official visit
to the Republic of Azerbaijan on December 10, Trend reports.
At the Heydar Aliyev International Airport, where the national
flags of both countries were flying, the Chairman of the Georgian
Parliament, Shalva Papuashvili, was met by the First Deputy Speaker
of the Milli Majlis Ali Huseynli and other officials.
MENAFN10122023000187011040ID1107566990
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.