Russia Underlines Importance Of Protecting Citizens In Gaza

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MOSCOW, Dec 10 (KUNA) -- Russian President Vladimir Putin affirmed the importance of protecting civilians in Gaza Strip, Russian Presidential office said Sunday.

The office quoted the remarks during a phone call with Israeli occupation Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, adding that Putin emphasized the importance of countering threats without harming civilians, expressing Moscow's readiness to assist in de-escalation.

Putin reaffirmed Moscow's readiness to provide all possible assistance in order to alleviate the suffering of civilians and de-escalate the situation.

The Russian president had previously discussed the situation in the Middle East with political leadership in Saudi Arabia, UAE and Iran. (end) fs

