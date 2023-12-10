Al-Qassam Fighters In Gaza Kill 40 Israeli Soldiers, Destroy 44 Military Vehicles In 48 Hours

Amman, Dec. 10 (Petra) -- Al-Qassam Brigades, the armed wing of the Hamas movement, reported on Sunday evening that their fighters had killed 40 Israeli soldiers in bombings and battles in Gaza during the previous 48 hours.The Brigades said that their fighters were able to entirely or partially destroy 44 Israeli military vehicles across all fighting axes within the same time period.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.