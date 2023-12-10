               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Al-Qassam Fighters In Gaza Kill 40 Israeli Soldiers, Destroy 44 Military Vehicles In 48 Hours


Amman, Dec. 10 (Petra) -- Al-Qassam Brigades, the armed wing of the Hamas movement, reported on Sunday evening that their fighters had killed 40 Israeli soldiers in bombings and battles in Gaza during the previous 48 hours.
The Brigades said that their fighters were able to entirely or partially destroy 44 Israeli military vehicles across all fighting axes within the same time period.

