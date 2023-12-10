Death Toll From Israel's Onslaught On Gaza Rises To 18,000

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, December 10 (Petra) -- The death toll from Israel's onslaught on Gaza has risen to 17,997 martyrs and 49,229 injured, the Ministry of Health in Gaza announced on Sunday evening.According to the Ministry, 297 martyrs arrived at hospitals in the last few hours, and a large number of victims are still under rubble.The Israeli occupation forces committed 21 massacres in the last 24 hours and bombarded Kamal Adwan Hospital in the northern Gaza Strip, killing two patients, according to the Ministry.