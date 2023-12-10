Israeli Bombing In Al-Maghazi Camp, Khan Yunis Kills, Injures 3 Palestinians

Amman, Dec. 10 (Petra) -- An Israeli bombing that targeted the Al-Maghazi camp in the central Gaza Strip killed three Palestinians, local media in the Gaza Strip announced on Sunday evening.A number of civilians were murdered and injured in a bombing that targeted two houses in the Al-Amal area of Khan Yunis, south of the Gaza Strip, the local media reported.

