Guterres Says Security Council's Authority And Credibility Were Severely Undermined

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Doha, December 10 (Petra) -- UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres Sunday said the Israeli bombing of Gaza was met with silence by the UN Security Council and after more than a month, a resolution was issued by the Council that was not implemented.Guterres said the delay in implementing the UN resolution had a heavy price, adding that the Council's "authority and credibility were severely undermined."In a speech at the Doha Forum 2023, Guterres referred to the letter he addressed last week to the President of the UN Security Council in which he invoked Article 99 of the founding U.N. Charter to "bring to the attention of the Security Council any matter which in his opinion may threaten the maintenance of international peace and security.""The humanitarian situation in Gaza may deteriorate into a catastrophe with undesirable implications and consequences," adding, "To avoid this catastrophe, I once again asked the UN Security Council to reach a humanitarian agreement for a ceasefire, but unfortunately, the Council was unable to decide on this on the matter."