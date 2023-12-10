CARC Signs 5 Air Services Agreements

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec. 10 (Petra) -Civil Aviation Regulatory Commission (CARC) delegation, headed by its Chairman, Haitham Masto, who is participating in 15th International Civil Aviation Organization's (ICAO) Air Services Negotiation event, ICAN 2023, held in Riyadh, signed 5 air services agreements.According to a CARC statement on Sunday, the agreements allow relevant air transport institutions to operate any number of regular flights for passengers and air cargo without any restrictions on capacity.The signatory parties agreed to launch national procedures for each party to sign bilateral agreements and bring them into force.Under the agreements, transport rights with two countries is expanded and restrictions on the number of flights on code-share arrangements with one country is called off.Air services agreement is also amended to include provisions for aviation safety and security, as well as updating tariffs with another country, and discussing opening the skies with two countries that still pursue restrictive air transport policies.CARC said that it held 14 meetings during ICAN 2023 conference, which was held during December 3-7, and saw discussions with Austria, Chad, Ivory Coast, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates, Iceland, Saudi Arabia, Pakistan, the United States, Costa Rica, Bangladesh, Mauritania and Thailand.CARC indicated that 79 countries participated in person, and 8 countries took part remotely, in the conference held annually by International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), to provide opportunity for civil aviation authorities in the participating countries to meet to negotiate improvement of air services agreements and discuss various developments in the air transportation field.During the conference, the first edition of the Arab Air Transport Forum was launched, as Jordan presented an intervention within the first working session on transport in the Arab world.CARC also referred to launching Civil Aviation Safety Oversight Organization in the Middle East and North Africa region, which was announced to take its permanent headquarters in Riyadh, with 8 members from Arab countries.