Body Of Plane Crash Victim Found In Northern Philippines

MANILA: Rescuers on Sunday found the body of a female passenger of a Piper plane that crashed in Isabela province in the northern Philippines over a week ago, Constante Foronda, head of the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office, said.

He said the rescuers found the passenger's remains past 9:00 a.m. local time Sunday, some 200 meters away from the crash site in the forested boondocks of San Mariano town.

"The missing passenger was found lifeless by K9 trackers about 200 meters down the mountain slope from the plane wreckage," Foronda said.

The body of the plane's pilot was found on Dec. 7, two days after a military helicopter spotted the wreckage in the forest.

The Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines said the single-engine light Piper aircraft took off at 9:39 a.m. local time on Nov. 30 at the Cauayan City Airport in Isabela, heading for Palanan, a coastal town east of the city, when it went missing.