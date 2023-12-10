ONE Championship Returns To Middle East With First Visit To Qatar

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: ONE Championship (ONE), the world's largest martial arts organization, official presenting partner Qatar Tourism, official media partner Media City Qatar, and official partner Ooredoo today announced that ONE Championship will make its on-ground debut in Qatar on March 1 at the Lusail Sports Arena with ONE 166: Qatar.

The event will feature 5 ONE World Championship fights across MMA, Muay Thai, Kickboxing, and Submission Grappling. Additional event details and headline bouts will also be announced in the coming weeks.

Fans interested in purchasing early bird tickets can do so now via the Virgin Megastore or Q-Tickets. Tickets are priced from QR100 for category 7 to QR 8,500 for VVIPA category.

Chatri Sityodtong, Chairman and CEO of ONE Championship, stated:“I'm thrilled to announce ONE Championship's return to the Middle East with one of our biggest events ever. We're building a spectacular card that is stacked from top to bottom, which will feature World Championship fights across all of our martial arts disciplines. We can't wait to put on a show for the greatest fans on earth and would like to thank Qatar Tourism, Media City Qatar and Ooredoo for teaming with us to make history.”

Eng. Abdulaziz Ali Al Mawlawi, Chief Marketing and Promotion Officer at Qatar Tourism, said:“Qatar Tourism is delighted to be the Official Event Host, Presenting Partner, and VIP Lounge Sponsor of what will be the biggest ONE Championship event the region has ever seen. This exciting addition to Qatar's world-class roster of events reinforces our commitment to bringing exceptional experiences that resonate with local and global audiences. As we strategically position ourselves as a hub for diverse and dynamic experiences, the partnership with ONE Championship showcases our dedication to hosting world-class sports and entertainment year-round for residents and visitors to enjoy.”

Sheikh Ali bin Abulla Al Thani, Chief Executive Officer at Media City Qatar, stated:“MCQ is privileged to stand alongside our esteemed partners at ONE Championship and Qatar Tourism in hosting ONE 166: Qatar in Doha. As an official media partner, we recognize the historic significance of this event, and we are committed to sharing compelling stories of the world's most recognized athletes with a global audience, further solidifying Qatar's position as a regional home for diverse and dynamic experiences in sports and entertainment while contributing to the evolution of the media landscape in Qatar and beyond.”

ONE 166: Qatar will be broadcast in the Middle East region on beIN Sports on March 1 starting at 3:30pm AST.