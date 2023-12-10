MENA Karting Cup 2023: Qatar To Gather 165 Young Drivers From 15 Countries

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Young drivers from across the Middle East and North Africa will take to the grid at Lusail International Circuit's karting track as the Qatar Motor and Motorcycle Federation (QMMF) gears up to host MENA Karting Cup 2023.

From December 12-16, an impressive 165 drivers from 15 countries including Algeria, Egypt, Iraq, Jordan, Lebanon, Libya, Mauritania, Morocco, Oman, Palestine, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Syria, Tunisia, and United Arab Emirates will go wheel-to-wheel in six categories: Micro Max (ages eight-11), Mini Max (ages 10-13), Junior Max (ages 12-15), Senior Max (ages 14+), DD2 (ages 15+), and DD2 Masters (ages 31+).

Additionally, there are two more categories of races - RD1 Elite Sprint and RD1 Elite Endurance - where drivers over the age of 15 years old can register and participate.

Spectators can come and witness the track action from December 14-16. The entrance to the racing extravaganza is absolutely free and open to the general public at the Lusail Karting Track where limited seating is also available.

Spectators planning to commute to the venue using personal vehicles must park at General Admission Parking and utilize the free shuttle service to reach the karting track. Additionally, spectators can use the taxi service to be dropped off at the dedicated drop-off/pick-up point .

Shuttle Timings:

. December 14: 9:30am - 5:00pm

. December 15: 10am - 6:30pm

. December 16: 9am - 6:30pm

Racing enthusiasts will also be able to watch the racing action live on QMMF's YouTube channel .

What's more a host of electrifying entertainment will be available in the fan zones including: a 10m x 10m racing track featuring radio-controlled cars; a Play Station 5 e-gaming station for gamers to play their hearts out; state-of-the-art driving simulators for wannabe racing drivers to test their skills on the track and a 360-photo booth to create memorable videos of this exciting day out.

MENA Karting Cup 2023 schedule includes:

Thursday, December 14

. 10 - 11: practice session across all six categories starting with Micro Max

. 11 - 1.15pm: practice session across all six categories starting with Micro Max

. 2.45pm - 4.20pm: practice session across all six categories starting with Micro Max

Friday, December 15

. 10 - 11: Qualifying sessions take place across all six categories starting with Micro Max

. 12 - 1.55pm: Heat one takes place across all six categories starting with Micro Max (6 laps), Mini Max (7 laps), Junior Max (8 laps), Max (8 laps), DD2 and DD2 Masters (8 laps).

. 2.45pm - 4.05pm: Heat two takes place across all six categories starting with Micro Max (6 laps), Mini Max (7 laps), Junior Max (8 laps), Max (8 laps), DD2 and DD2 Masters (8 laps).

. 4.45pm - 6.05pm: Heat three takes place across all six categories starting with Micro Max (6 laps), Mini Max (7 laps), Junior Max (8 laps), Max (8 laps), DD2 and DD2 Masters (8 laps).

Saturday, December 16

. 9.20am - 10: Five-minute warm up sessions for all categories starting with Micro Max.

. 11 - 12: Pre-final races across all six categories starting with Micro Max (10 laps), Mini Max (11 laps), Junior Max (13 laps), Max (13 laps), DD2 and DD2 Masters (13 laps).

. 2.15pm - 4.35pm: Finals across all six categories starting with Micro Max (14 laps), Mini Max (15 laps), Junior Max (18 laps), Max (18 laps), DD2 and DD2 Masters (18 laps).

. 5:30pm - 6:00pm: Awards & MENA Nations Cup Presentation

More information can be found at