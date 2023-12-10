Prime Minister Meets Palestinian Counterpart

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani met on Sunday with the Prime Minister of the State of Palestine HE Mohammad Shtayyeh, on the sidelines of the Doha Forum 2023.

During the meeting, bilateral cooperation relations and ways to support and develop them were reviewed, as well as the latest developments in the situation in the Gaza Strip and the occupied Palestinian territories, and ways to reduce escalation and ceasefire.

During the meeting, His Excellency stressed that the State of Qatar is committed, along with its mediation partners, to continuing efforts to return to calm, leading to a permanent ceasefire, stressing that the continued bombing of the Gaza Strip after the end of the pause complicates mediation efforts and exacerbates the humanitarian catastrophe in the Strip.

His Excellency the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs also stressed the necessity of opening humanitarian corridors in a sustainable manner to ensure the continued entry of aid to the Palestinian brothers in the Gaza Strip, and to provide the necessary protection for relief convoys until they reach the northern Strip.

His Excellency expressed the State of Qatar's firm position in condemning all forms of targeting civilians, especially women and children, and practicing the policy of collective punishment is unacceptable under any pretext.