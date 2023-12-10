Prime Minister Meets Jordanian Prime Minister

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani, met Sunday with Prime Minister of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan HE Dr. Bishr Hany Al Khasawneh, on the margin of Doha Forum 2023 currently held in Doha.

During the meeting, they discussed bilateral cooperation ties and avenues to support and develop them, in addition to the latest developments in Gaza Strip and the occupied Palestinian Territories, as well as means of de-escalation and ceasefire.

His Excellency emphasized, during the meeting, that the State of Qatar is committed, alongside its mediation partners, to continuing the efforts for a return to calm and ultimately attain a permanent ceasefire, stressing that the continuation of bombardment of Gaza Strip after the end of the humanitarian pause complicates the mediation efforts and exacerbates the humanitarian catastrophe in the strip.

HE Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs also stressed the importance of opening sustainable humanitarian corridors to ensure continued entry of assistance to the Palestinian brothers in the Gaza Strip and provide the essential protection for the relief convoys until they reach the north of the strip.

His Excellency expressed the State of Qatar's firm position to condemn all forms of targeting civilians, affirming that killing innocent civilians, especially women and children, as well as practicing the policy of collective punishment are unacceptable under any pretext.