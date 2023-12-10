Prime Minister Meets Officials On Sidelines Of Doha Forum

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani held on Sunday separate meetings with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Uzbekistan HE Bakhtiyor Saidov; Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates of the Republic of Yemen HE Dr Ahmed Awad bin Mubarak; and the Minister of Foreign Affairs and National Community Abroad of the People's Democratic Republic of Algeria HE Ahmed Attaf, on the sidelines of the ongoing Doha Forum 2023.



