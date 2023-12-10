Minister Of State For Foreign Affairs Meets Foreign Ministers Of Yemen, Sri Lanka On Sidelines Of Doha Forum

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Minister of State for Foreign Affairs HE Sultan bin Saad Al Muraikhi held Sunday separate meetings with Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates of the Republic of Yemen HE Dr. Ahmed Awad bin Mubarak, and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka HE Ali Sabry, on the sidelines of the currently held Doha Forum 2023.





During the two meetings, bilateral cooperation relations and ways to support and develop them were discussed.