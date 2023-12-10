Amir Meets US Senator Lindsey Graham

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA
Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani met Sunday with US Senator HE Lindsey Graham, on the sidelines of Doha Forum 2023 convened at Sheraton Doha Hotel.
During the meeting, the two sides discussed the strategic friendship and cooperation ties between the State of Qatar and the United States of America, in addition to avenues for strengthening them.
