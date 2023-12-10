Doha Forum: Palestinian PM Said Israel Must Be Held Accountable For Crimes, Prevented From Violating International Laws

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Prime Minister of the State of Palestine HE Mohammad Shtayyeh called for holding Israel accountable, imposing sanctions on it, and not allowing it to continue violating international laws.

Adressing a session during the Doha Forum 2023 on Sunday, December 10, His Excellency called for an urgent investigation into Israel's crimes against the Palestinian people.

What is happening in Gaza is also linked to those who gave Israel the green light to continue killing Palestinians, His Excellency said, denouncing Washingtons use of veto power against a draft resolution calling for a ceasefire in Gaza, adding this allows Israel to kill more Palestinians.

Shtayyeh pointed out that Israel has not achieved any of its political goals since the start of the war, and what it is doing is purely a revenge operation, with most of its victims being innocent civilians, the majority of whom are women and children.

His Excellency added that it is unacceptable for Israel to talk about eliminating the Hamas movement, because it is part of the Palestinian political map and mosaic.

His Excellency stressed that there is an urgent need today for a comprehensive political solution that would put an end to the Palestinian suffering that has been going on for 75 years, calling for ending the occupation.

