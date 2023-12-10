Amir Attends Reception Ceremony Of Doha Forum 2023

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani attended the reception ceremony, which was held on the occasion of the Doha Forum 2023, at the Old Port of Doha this evening.

The ceremony was attended by President of the Republic of Kosovo HE Dr. Vjosa Osmani-Sadriu, President of the Republic of Senegal HE Macky Sall, Prime Minister of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan HE Dr. Bisher Hani Al Khasawneh, Prime Minister of the State of Palestine HE Dr. Muhammad Shtayyeh, President of the United Nations General Assembly HE Denis Francis, and Secretary-General of the Cooperation Council for the Arab States of the Gulf HE Jassim Mohammed Al Budaiwi.

It was also attended by Personal Representative of the HH the Amir HH Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al Thani, Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, Speaker of the Shura Council HE Hassan bin Abdullah Al Ghanim, and a number of Their Excellencies sheikhs, ministers, senior officials, and a number of members the country's diplomatic corps and the forum's guests.

HH the Amir exchanged conversations with Their Excellencies and Excellencies on a number of topics of mutual interest.