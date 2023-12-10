Hamad International Airport Issues Advisory For Smooth Holiday Travel

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: As the holiday season approaches and many of Qatar's residents prepare to travel, Hamad International Airport stands ready to serve the high volume of passengers traveling through the airport. Recognising the significance of connecting with family and friends during this festive time, the airport has implemented enhanced procedures at the terminal to ensure a seamless and stress-free travel experience.

Passengers are requested to keep a few guidelines in mind which will further enhance their travel experience.

Early check-in

Passengers are advised to check-in online to reserve suitable seats and arrive three hours prior to their flight. From December 10 to January 3, passengers flying with Qatar Airways to various destinations, except the United States of America and Canada, have the option for early check-in from 12 hours and up to 4 hours prior to the flight departure time, at row 11 located at the Vertical Circulation Node (VCN).

Self-Service check-in and bag-drop facilities are available at the airport, which enables passengers to check-in, print boarding passes and bag tags; drop their bags at the dedicated counters before proceeding to border control. E-gates can be utilised by residents to expedite the immigration process, unless traveling with children under the age of 18.

Baggage restrictions

Baggage allowance and weight restrictions will be firmly applied by airlines, so travellers are advised to enquire about baggage guidelines from their specific airline. A baggage repack area is available for passengers at the departure hall with luggage weighing machines.

Before crossing the security check, please ensure that personal items like watches, belts, wallets, jewellery must be placed safely inside the personal bags instead of loosely placed in trays. Laptops and tablets must be removed from bags and placed in trays for X-ray screening.

Prohibited items

Passengers must ensure they are not carrying any prohibited items such as liquids, aerosols, and gels as well as small vehicles powered by lithium batteries, such as hover boards. Liquid containers are to be packed in a clear, re-sealable plastic bag with each being 100ml or less.

E-gates

For those returning to Doha, the airport advices passengers who are eligible to use the e-gates at the arrival immigration hall. Passengers are reminded that checked-in luggage that are oversized or of irregular shape will arrive at separate dedicated baggage reclaim belts.

The bus pavilion and taxi pavilion are located on either side of the arrival hall. Passengers are advised to use taxis from the taxi pavilion as these authorised taxis are subject to high quality and performance standards and a robust lost and found policy. The metro station is a short indoor walking distance from the airport terminal and operates every three minutes, connecting the airport to popular spots around the city.

Short-term parking, car rental

The short-term car park can be utilised for smooth passenger pick up and drop off from and to the terminal, and the first 60 minutes at the short-term car park is free from December 10, 2023 to January 3, 2024. Car rental and limousine services are all conveniently located close to the arrival hall. Passengers that availed the valet service will be able to pick up their vehicles at the departure's curbside, upon their arrival.

Assistance kiosks

QR Codes are available across the airport on key digital touchpoints, to further assist passengers with their wayfinding requirements. Additionally, Passenger Digital Assistance Kiosks can be found across the terminal which provides easy access to information and assists in navigation. The kiosks are multilingual with 20 language options. Our staff are always available for assistance.

Hamad International Airport remains committed to making the start and end of the holiday season as smooth as possible, facilitating residents in creating memorable experiences with their loved ones.