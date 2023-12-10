Minister Of State For Foreign Affairs Meets Officials On Sidelines Of Doha Forum

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Minister of State for Foreign Affairs HE Sultan bin Saad Al Muraikhi met separately today with the former Prime Minister of the Republic of Lebanon HE Fouad Siniora; High Representative for the United Nations Alliance of Civilizations HE Miguel Angel Moratinos; the European Union Special Representative for the Gulf region HE Luigi Di Maio; the Parliamentary State Secretary to the Federal Minister for Economic Cooperation and Development of the Federal Republic of Germany HE Niels Annen, and the Director-General at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Sweden HE Dag Juhlin-Dannfelt, on the sidelines of the Doha Forum 2023 .

The meetings discussed bilateral cooperation relations and ways to support and develop them.