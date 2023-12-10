Madbouly, Shoukry Emphasize Importance Of Voting In Egyptian Elections

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly urged Sunday Egyptians to seriously engage in the electoral process as a demonstration of their constitutional rights. The PM cast his ballot in the presidential elections in the New Administrative Capital.

“We must exercise our electoral right in a serious way to show that the people are eager to exercise their constitutional right,” he said.

Moreover, Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry highlighted the need for a prudent approach to current regional and international challenges, leveraging Egypt's established relations across Arab, African, and Mediterranean spheres, and its political affiliations to safeguard national security and citizens' interests.

Shoukry, after voting in the presidential elections, underscored that election participation is both a national duty and a personal responsibility. He reflected on Egypt's journey since the June 30 revolution, noting the state's strengthened role and achievements under President Al-Sisi's leadership.

“Egypt has faced major challenges that began since the developments of the June 30 revolution and the subsequent period during President Al-Sisi's first and second terms of office, as well as a positive development in terms of strengthening the role of the state both internally and externally, and in terms of the achievements made and the active follow-up,” the Foreign Minister said

The Foreign Minister emphasized the significance of a wise, rational, and balanced foreign policy that prioritizes citizens' interests, enhances the state's stature, and protects national security.

Addressing the diaspora, Shoukry commended Egyptians abroad for fulfilling their electoral duties at diplomatic missions, an organized process mindful of their well-being.

Interior Minister Major General Mahmoud Tawfiq reported a stable security environment across all provinces, with the electoral process unfolding smoothly. He affirmed that the Ministry of Interior is fully prepared to ensure a secure voting atmosphere, allowing citizens to exercise their constitutional rights confidently.

Minister of Health and Population Khaled Abdel-Ghaffar also called on Egyptians to head to the electoral committees and actively participate in the 2024 presidential elections and express their opinion for a better tomorrow for future generations. He expressed his happiness and pride at the turnout, which was large on the first day of the elections, amidst a historical atmosphere.

Several ministers cast their votes in the Egyptian presidential elections, including Minister of Transport Kamel Al-Wazir who cast his vote in New Cairo, Minister of Supply Ali Al-Moslihi in El-Agouza, and Minister of Finance Mohamed Maait, who cast his vote in 6th of October City.