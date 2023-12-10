Doha Forum Underlines Need To Address Afghan Women's Woes

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) A panel discussion at Doha Forum Sunday underlined the need for the international community and Islamic scholars to engage with the Taliban to address the woes of women and girls in the country.

“Muslim countries are initiating steps to ensure Afghan women their rights and education,” said Dr Nilab Mobarez, advisor, International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies, while addressing the session 'Afghan Women as a Source of Afghan Stability'.

She said the scenario remains grim for girls and women noting that intervention and engagement with the Taliban may result in changes. She noted girls are banned from secondary school.“This means there won't be enough workforce in the future in the health sector,” she said adding that there is a huge shortage of health workers in the country and the families are migrating due to the denial of education to girls.

Moderated by journalist Kimberly Dozier, the panel discussion was attended by Rina Amiri: Special Envoy for Afghan Women, Girls and Human Rights, US Department of State; Richard Bennett, Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights in Afghanistan, United Nations- Education and Prof Ian Bickford. President of American University of Afghanistan.

Amiri said there is a need for international intervention to address the grim scenario in Taliban ruled Afghanistan noting that ultimately it will be the Afghans who will create change and not the international community.

“Women were at the forefront of inspiring changes and they have been let down. Afghanistan would be an economic and security concern and is going to bleed out into the region. The world is going to come back to Afghanistan without making the mistake of walking away from the Afghan people,” she said adding that the US isn't going to normalise the relations with the Taliban until it addresses the situation of Afghan women and respects the rights of Afghan people. Bennett noted that the Afghan women feel that they were betrayed by the international community.

Bickford said support is extended by the international community including Qatar when it comes to the education of Afghan students.“Students are taken to other countries for education and they are given scholarships to continue their education,” he said.

