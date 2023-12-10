Amir Asserts Aspirations For Doha Forum To Lead To Solutions To Global Challenges

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani said that the Doha Forum 2023 is expected to enrich the discussions among leaders and decision-makers in order to yield concrete proposals and solutions to complex global challenges.

His Highness the Amir said in a post on X that having inaugurated this year's Doha Forum edition under the theme of "Building Shared Futures," His Highness hoped that it will contribute to enriching the discussion among leaders and decision-makers from different walks of life, leading to concrete proposals and solutions to the complex challenges of our world.

His Highness added that humanity's common future depends on stability, security, and the recognition of everyones right to exist.



