Delhi Records Season's Coldest Morning At 8.3 °C, Air Quality 'Very Poor'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Delhi recorded the coldest morning of the season on Sunday with the minimum temperature settling at 8.3 degrees Celsius, news agency PTI reported while citing data from the India Meteorological Department (IMD). As per the data, the minimum temperature in the coming days in likely to dip marginally READ: Winter vacation of Delhi schools reduced to six days. Check datesOn Sunday, the maximum temperature settled at 23.4 degrees Celsius, a notch below the season's average. The minimum temperature was recorded at 8.3. On Saturday, the minimum temperature was 8.5 degrees Celsius and maximum at 25 degrees Celsius's the forecast for next seven days:

Meanwhile, the Air Quality Index (AQI) in Delhi recorded at 6 pm on Sunday was 312 - which is in the 'very poor' category. It was recorded at 322 at 6pm on Saturday relative humidity recorded at 5.30 pm was 60 per cent, PTI reported AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor' , 301 and 400 'very poor', 401 and 450 'severe' and above 450 'severe-plus'.ALSO READ: IMD predicts snowfall in these parts of Himachal Pradesh for next two daysHow's the temperature in other parts of IndiaFatehpur in Sikar was the coldest place in Rajasthan, recording a minimum temperature of 5.2 degrees Celsius, the Met office said on Saturday minimum temperature in Sikar was recorded at 7.0 degrees Celsius, Churu at 7.3 degrees, Sangaria at 7.9 degrees, Pilani at 8.1 degrees, Jalore at 8.3 degrees and Ganganagar at 9.5 degrees, according to the Met office in Jaipur READ: Good news for tourists! Fresh snowfall signals early onset of winter in Himachal PradeshMeanwhile, Srinagar experienced its coldest night of the season, with the minimum temperature settling below the freezing point at minus 4.6 degrees Celsius, officials told PTI on Saturday. The temperature recorded on Friday night in the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir was down more than two notches from the minus 2.4 degrees Celsius on Thursday night, they said West Bengal's Sandakphu and Tonglu, the inaugural snowfall encouraged a number of tourists to flock the destinations to enjoy a spectacular view of snow-covered Kanchenjunga mountain range with Bengal's highest point, Sandakphu, several other parts of the state witnessed snowfall in past two days raising expectations of white Christmas for tourists. Many tourists shared the visuals from the Sandkphu and another destinations that have received snowfall lately.

