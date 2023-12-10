Could The Spicy Indian Kitchen Get Even Hotter?

( MENAFN - Live Mint) "New Delhi: Households may have to pay more for red chillies, as erratic weather in key producing areas threatens to dampen output of the Indian kitchen staple, leaving firms and consumers to fight off red-hot prices.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.