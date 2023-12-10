               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Coming Soon: NFRA's Reports On Top 5 Auditors


12/10/2023 2:01:49 PM

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "The National Financial Reporting Authority (NFRA) is finalizing critical assessments of how India's top auditors function while auditing financial statements of businesses, a person close to the development said, as the regulator works to improve audit quality in the country.

