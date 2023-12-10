Venezuela And Guyana Presidents Set For Historic Esequibo Talk

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) On December 14, 2023, Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro is scheduled to meet with Guyanese President Irfaan Ali in an important meeting.



This event will take place in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines . They aim to discuss a dispute. The dispute is over the Esequibo region in Guyana.



The government of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines confirmed it will host the meeting.



Brazil's president, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, was also invited. He was asked to join by both Venezuela and Guyana.



Tensions have risen recently. This is due to a referendum in Venezuela on December 3, 2023.



The referendum asked people if they support annexing part of Guyanese territory. Caracas, Venezuela's capital, says the people supported this idea.







On the announcement day, Maduro mentioned the need for discussion. He shared this message on social media.



Soon after, President Ali replied. He used social media too. He talked about his commitment to peace and willingness to talk.



The Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC) and the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) will help with the meeting.



They will act as mediators. Ralph Gonsalves, Prime Minister of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, wrote a letter. He said this meeting could be historic and successful.

Background

The upcoming meeting shows the importance of dialogue in resolving disputes. It serves as an example for other regions facing similar issues.



By choosing to talk, Venezuela and Guyana are avoiding further conflict. This approach contrasts with other areas where disputes often lead to tension.



The involvement of regional organizations like CELAC and CARICOM is crucial. It demonstrates the role of such bodies in promoting peace.



Their mediation offers a neutral ground for discussion. This meeting could set a benchmark for resolving disputes peacefully in other regions.

