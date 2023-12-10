Historic And Tourist Sites Attract Visitors To Ahad Tharban Mountain

(MENAFN- Asdaf News) Abha - Asdaf News:\r

The Asir Region has been attracting people interested in mountain honey gathering for more than 80 years, but the enduring monuments and tools associated with this difficult but lucrative occupation testify to the fortitude and tenacity of the people who once harvested honey from rocky and steep places.\r

Ahad Tharban mountain, wooden beehives from several decades ago were still visible during a recent field visit by the Saudi Press Agency. These carefully positioned hives were intended to draw bee populations to the steep mountains and other harsh environments.\r

Boasting attractive tourist and agricultural sites, Ahad Tharban is known for its fertile agricultural and grazing lands nourished by the region's valleys.\r

The mountain is famous for its hot spring, located 8 kilometers south of Ahad Tharban. This hot, sulfuric spring attracts visitors from across the Kingdom and the Gulf countries.\r

To enhance the appeal of the hot spring, the Municipality of Al-Majardah has made improvements to its surroundings. For example, umbrellas have been installed to provide shade and comfort for visitors.\r

Among the notable attractions of the Ahad Tharban mountain are the small stone buildings perched atop the massive, smooth volcanic rocks scattered on the high peaks. According to Al-Shehri, these structures were erected in the past to store grains harvested from the farms.\r

The elevated location and solid volcanic rocks ground help preserve corn, barley, sesame and other types of grains, protecting them from spoilage for extended periods.\r

The stone houses, devoid of windows to prevent seepage of moisture, feature a small door that is tightly closed when filled with grains.\r

Ahad Tharban hosts a popular market every Sunday, which serves several villages and residential units in the area.--SPA

